Minneapolis officer shoots and kills a dog after answering Bit Man's call – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minneapolis police officer shot and killed a dog Thursday morning after he reportedly bitten a man on the north side of the city.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a call came in from a man around 7:30 a.m., and officers responded to the 3700 block of Bryant Avenue North. Police found the dog at the scene and charged them.

An officer shot and killed the dog.

The man bitten by the dog was evaluated by doctors and then went to the hospital. He suffered non-fatal injuries, police say.