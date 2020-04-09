Mike Pence's office is reversed, allows public health officials on CNN – Deadline

Vice President Mike Pence's office has been reversed and will now allow two senior public health officials to appear on CNN, after they previously blocked medical professionals from appearing online because they have not broadcast the nightly informational sessions of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in its entirety.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will appear at a CNN coronavirus town hall on Thursday night and Dr. Anthony Fauci will be invited to New day on Friday, the network said.

Earlier in the day, CNN's Oliver Darcy reported that Pence's office had detained network health experts out of annoyance because the network had failed to conduct the part of the press sessions that included the Vice President and other group members. of work. According to CNN, a spokesman for the vice president said: "When they cover the briefings with health officials, then they can expect them to be on the air again."

CNN and other networks have been under pressure to stop broadcasting the press sessions live, out of concern that President Donald Trump has been given a platform to make unverified claims or broadcast other forms of misinformation. Even some on-air personalities have urged networks to at least do more aggressive forms of fact-checking. Some, like Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, suggested that the part of Pence's briefing, generally a more sobering view of the crisis, was as if it were not more essential to cover.

"There is a lot of debate among people about whether the cable should be broadcasting Trump's briefings," he tweeted Tuesday. "Well. But if you're running the start of the briefing, why walk away from Pence and the actual health officials?"

On Wednesday, CNN covered the part of the briefing where Trump answered questions from the media, and also aired parts where Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx spoke to reporters. But for many viewers, it has meant that networks are going from one side to the other of the briefing to their news anchors, who have tried to do quick verifications of some of the statements made.

The White House did not return a request for comment. A CNN spokesman also declined to comment.

A press advocacy organization, PEN America, condemned the attempt to restrict CNN access to public health officials.

Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, said it was "a senseless act of coercion in defiance of press freedom."

"Politicians should not be allowed to dictate how news is covered, period," he said. "Using Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx as pawns in a campaign to force coverage, the White House denigrates these experts, silences their voices, and denies the American public access to the information they need and deserve."