Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Neo laptop won't arrive this year – BGR

Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Neo laptop won't launch in 2020, according to a new report.

Instead, Microsoft will focus on delivering Windows 10X on single-screen devices despite the fact that the operating system is supposed to power dual-screen laptops.

Windows 10X will not be available for other dual-screen Neo alternatives from other Windows device manufacturers this year.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus has already ruined a lot of product launches in the tech world, as several events had to be canceled in recent months. We will also see other product delays in the coming months as it will be a while before life returns to normal. Except for a vaccine, we'll have to worry that COVID-19 will reappear until 2022, so the old "normal,quot; won't be back anytime soon. Recent reports say the iPhone 12 series could be delayed until December due to the pandemic. The Xbox X series is not delayed, according to a recent interview, but things continue to change and release plans may change based on progress by the COVID-19 administration. But it appears that the coronavirus has caused at least one victim when it comes to 2020 products, and that's Microsoft's dual-screen Windows 10X Neo laptop.

Announced last fall after a few months of rumors, Neo is supposed to offer Windows users a novel form factor. The device looks like a compact laptop, but it doesn't have a built-in physical keyboard, although it can be placed on top of the bottom screen. Instead, we have two screens for the tablet device. The Neo can be used with a stand or alone and will have several modes available, including a book model and a regular notebook mode. Running Everything is a special version of Windows 10 called Windows 10X, which is a custom operating system for dual-screen devices.

If any of that sounds exciting, then you'll have to wait until 2021 to get it. Or even later. It is unclear at this time when the Neo will launch, but ZDNet I heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans that Neo has been paused. Not only that, but Microsoft won't even make Windows 10X available to other laptop makers interested in launching their own dual-screen laptops this year:

While the official line is that Windows 10X is targeting dual-screen devices, Microsoft is apparently looking to make it work on single-screen laptops. However, the operating system is not ready for primetime:

In February of this year, Microsoft publicly showed how containerized apps would work in Windows 10X. Officials did not discuss how well / poorly the Win32 applications worked when virtualized in 10X, but the inside word was that the team had a long way to go to make this something "normal,quot; that users would understand and accept, since that the compatibility levels were not excellent.

Microsoft may still have some Windows 10X features ready this year, the report notes, such as making Windows applications run virtually in containers. If that's the case, these features could also be included in Windows 10.

The report also notes that the smallest version of the Surface Neo, the Duo, is still on the way for a 2020 launch. The Surface Duo, however, is a dual-screen Android phone.

Image Source: Microsoft