Microsoft reportedly delays Surface Neo beyond 2020

The Surface Neo, Microsoft's dual-screen PC running a new operating system called Windows 10X, will miss its planned release date of the 2020 holiday, according to reports by ZDNet and CNBC. The company is said to have changed its approach to make Windows 10X work well on single-screen devices like laptops and 2-in-1s.

The Surface Duo, the dual-screen Android phone that Microsoft announced alongside the Neo last year, has apparently not been affected so far. However, third-party foldable or dual-screen PCs, such as Lenovo's planned ThinkPad X1 Fold model, won't be able to launch this year with Windows 10X, which will likely mark a major setback for the form factor.

To date, Microsoft has only talked about Windows 10X in the context of foldable, dual-screen computers, but leaks shortly after its announcement suggested that the optimized operating system would also hit laptops. While none of the reports says the Surface Neo delay was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ZDNet He notes that Microsoft's change in plan reflects "the new world where virtualization and single-screen devices are a higher priority than new form factors."