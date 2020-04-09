Michael Jordan inspired more fear in opponents than any other NBA player, says Mike Tuck | NBA News

BBL legend Mike Tuck picks his best NBA players of the 1990s with iconic Chicago Bulls tandem Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen topping their list.

Michael Jordan

Image:

Michael Jordan celebrates with the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy



MJ was the best of all, what else can you say? The dominance he had on that Chicago Bulls team and throughout the league overall was really immense, and I think the Bulls office did a good job of building a team around him.

In the 1980s we saw Jordan become the league's biggest superstar, but he was unable to win the championship. But when the 1990s came, he patted Larry Bird and Magic Johnson on the shoulder and basically said, "Now is my time."

Jordan's game was incredible … the return jump, the athletics, the defense, the attitude on the court, demanding the best of himself and his teammates. There was a fear around him, from opponents and his own teammates that no other player could instill. We had never seen a boy inspire fear on other teams up to that point.

I don't think he would have been the easiest kid to play. He was very demanding. I can easily imagine him throwing a ball to someone's head in practice for ruining a play or not making the extra pass!

Phil Jackson came in to train the Bulls at exactly the right time. He was a player's coach. He played in the league for a long time and had good mentors. He was really good at handling egos and getting men to buy his system. Being able to handle Michael Jordan's ego must have been a huge task, but he found a way to make it work.

My favorite MJ era? It's a great question … I think I prefer the older Jordan (1996-98). The only moment on my mind is the end of the day play in Salt Lake City against Utah, where he crosses over to Bryon Russell and hits the 18-foot foot in his face to secure the Bulls' sixth and final title. That's the Jordan I'll always remember, on the road in an extremely hostile environment, demanding the ball and being able to take control in the last 20 seconds of a game.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Image:

Hakeem Olajuwon in action for the Rockets during their 1995 title-winning season



Growing up in the 1990s, I was always the tallest boy in the class and the tallest boy on my teams. Hakeem was one of my favorite players: he was a "great,quot; and, like many young players, I tried to emulate Hakeem's game because it was so fluid. Everyone wanted to imitate his counterfeit bombs and his style on the block. He was unstoppable in the post: the & # 39; Dream Shake & # 39 ;, his turning movements, his bridges of change. When I was a child from 11 to 12 years old, it was one of the first major influences on me.

















Could a modern star like Joel Embiid take things out of the Hakeem game? 100 percent. I think we see Embiid use elements of Hakeem's game when he goes to work near the basket and I have seen interviews with Embiid where he has expressed his desire to emulate Olajuwon.

The art of post-movement is slowly fading from the game, but it's still a skill set that players must work on regardless of size. Once you're on the block, they're all mail players. Hakeem is still the guy who set the standard for all those subsequent moves.

Olajuwon is seventh in all time in points scored, but he was much more than an offensive player. He was an incredible defender, an elite rebounder (11th of all time) and the NBA leader in career blocked shots. You have to put him there as one of the greats.

Scottie Pippen

Image:

Scottie Pippen throws a slam dunk for the Bulls



The & # 39; Robin & # 39; al & # 39; Batman & # 39; from Jordan. Pippen showed us the best way to play that complementary role to a superstar, being able to sacrifice his ego to play MJ's second violin. He was the best at playing that role and reaped the rewards.

Scottie could do everything. He could score, he could rebound, he could give you assists, and he could, without a doubt, block an opponent on defense. You could put him on the best player on the other team, you could hit him on an opposition guard, forward, big man in the middle, he could protect every position. He made the NBA All-Defensive Team every year in the 1990s, including eight first-team picks.

Image:

Jordan and Pippen in action for the Chicago Bulls during the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals



When Jordan walked away from the NBA after the 1993 Finals, Pippen showed that he had the ability to take over a game and put a team on his shoulders. Obviously, the Bulls didn't make it to the title in MJ's absence, but Pippen flourished at the time. He finished third in the 1994 MVP vote and was MVP in the 1994 All-Star Game.

My favorite Pippen image? I loved watching him come out at the break and end up on the edge. He was very athletic. I grew up as a Knicks fan and the Bulls were always on our way. There's a play where Scottie dives into Patrick Ewing, pushes him, and walks on him! It's such an iconic 90s basketball moment.

















Pippen would have thrived in today's game, 100 percent. He was 6 feet 7 inches but he had handles, he could throw the ball, he could cut to the edge, he could finish above the edge and he also had the defense. Before players like Penny Hardaway and Grant Hill arrived on the scene, and then quickly advanced to guys like Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Pippen was a trailblazing presence on the wing. He didn't need to score to impact the game. Not many players can do that. It filled in the gaps, where they needed to be filled.

Charles Barkley

Image:

Charles Barkley in action for the Houston Rockets



& # 39; Chuck & # 39; He was one of those guys who, if your team faced him, you hated him for his talent, his attitude, and the way he played. He was so dominant for a player of his size (6ft6in) and his natural rebounding and athleticism were off the charts. He was an outgoing guy who was 6-12 inches above him! And wet the bigger ones too!

Barkley's greatest attribute was his personality. You always looked for his post-game interviews. The way he carried himself on and off the court, the way he conducted himself with the referees and other players … he was an extremely confident guy.

Image:

Barkley shares a joke with Michael Jordan during the 1993 NBA Finals



I remember watching a television interview in which the host tried to get him to admit that Michael Jordan was better than him. & # 39; Chuck & # 39; it just wouldn't. He said, "How can I admit that? I am not going to say that I am better than Michael Jordan, but I am never going to say that he is better than me." That was how Barkley approached the game. He set out to be the best player, even if he was eating pizzas off the court! It was 'the round bounce mound!'

How did you consistently get the best of the biggest players on the boards? Strength and natural ability. He was so quick to assess how a wrong shot would come off the rim and where to position himself. But when you are 6 feet 6 inches and you are seven feet tall, you have to be strong. It was heavy, not too heavy. It was a bull out there.

















Are there elements of the Barkley game in Zion Williamson? I think it is a great comparison. In Barkley's early years, he could take a defensive rebound and then go coast to coast to take down anyone. It is not difficult to imagine Zion doing that too.

Shawn kemp

Image:

Shawn Kemp throws a slam dunk for the Sonics



As a kid, Shawn Kemp was my favorite player because of the way he could end up above the rim. His standout reel was crazy. There are so many featured clips and posters from Kemp that are immersed in people! I had one of those posters in my room back then.

When I started watching basketball in the early '90s, Kemp was good but he was raw … so athletic. But it ran from year to year until the mid-1990s. When he met Jordan and the Bulls in the 1996 Finals, he was a highly polished player. What he did, he did very well.

















The combination of Kemp and Gary Payton together was beautiful. Seeing them run pick-and-rolls or fast jumps, there weren't many duos better than them at the time.

Kemp made six All-Star teams in the 1990s. He was the Reign Man and was iconic for the Seattle Supersonics. Don't fall asleep in his performance at the 1994 Dunk Contest, where he threw in some monstrous punches, including a huge one from the free throw line.

The 1990s was the era of the great man. The contrast with today's NBA is huge. You had guys like David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Shaq, Hakeem, Karl Malone and that speaks to the size of the impact Kemp made. The great man played such a fundamental role back then.

