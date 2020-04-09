Meghan McCain passionately sheds light on African American coronavirus death spike

The coronavirus pandemic is becoming more deadly every day. Recent research shows that African Americans are dying at a higher rate than anyone else.

Over the weekend, Chicago was reported to see African Americans account for nearly 70% of coronavirus-related deaths, regardless of the fact that African Americans only represent approximately 30% of its population.

Disproportionate death rates are not just for Illinois, but for the entire country.

Donald Trump addressed the surprising fact in a recent White House Press Report where he said they will collect data and see why this happens.

Some of the obvious reasons include that black and brown people are more likely to have essential jobs, less access to medical care, and pre-existing conditions that make respiratory illness more difficult to overcome.

The View host Meghan McCain was one of the first to shed light on racial bias and ask the government to provide health care to underprivileged communities.

She continued to say passionately: ‘We need to start sending healthcare to different communities and different areas that do not have the same type of access to healthcare as everyone in this program. This will be one of the moments in history that, in particular, will be very damning. "

It's great to see people in the public eye shedding light on such a serious problem.



