Megan Thee Stallion donates cash and supplies to a Houston nursing home

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joined the growing list of celebrities who donate their time and money to help the coronavirus relief efforts.

Through her social media, Meg announced that she had donated resources to a local nursing center in her hometown of Houston.

He posted an announcement video on his Instagram.

What's up Hotties, it's Megan Thee Stallion, also known as the Hot Girl Trainer. I've partnered with Amazon Music just to donate some supplies, money, and Fire tablets to the residents and staff of the Park Manor nursing home in Houston, TX, my hometown, my city, "he told his followers.

"Just because it's important to lend a hand right now and show everyone who's still working that we support them. And, to support our grandparents right now."

The rapper, like the rest of the country, has been in isolation until the outbreak ends.