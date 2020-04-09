Medical worker digitally takes Up News Info 11 within the ICU of North Texas dedicated to coronavirus patients – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The days and nights at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital are intense, especially in the two ICUs dedicated to treating patients with COVID-19.

For Charlsea Prichard, director of critical care nursing, there is nowhere else she prefers to be.

"When I'm really home, I want to be here taking care of our patients," Prichard said during a video conference.

Caring for those patients now also means taking on a new role, as loved ones are not allowed to physically visit. "It is more difficult for nurses, just because we are not only nurses, we also have to be the family … which does not matter to us. We take their hand, we talk to them, we make sure they know they are loved."

Texas Health told Up News Info 11 News they can't go into detail about how many patients have COVID-19, but they report the numbers to county health officials.

Of the hospitals reporting at this time, 119 hospital beds in Tarrant County have COVID patients. That is about five percent of all patients.

Prichard said that while they have not yet seen a big wave at their facility, they expect it. He also said not to be fooled by the empty parking lots than usual. "We don't have that many patients with acute acute failure because those elective surgeries and things that can be postponed have been postponed."

Some good news, he said, the steps we are all taking to stay healthy seem to be helping.

"We thought that increase was going to be here already," Prichard explained. "I think we are flattening the curve and that is really exciting for us."