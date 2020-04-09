Mayor Duggan says coronavirus "begins to weaken,quot; in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

– The Detroit mayor said Wednesday that the coronavirus is "starting to weaken,quot; in Michigan's largest city, but also asked residents to keep up the momentum by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

Meanwhile, health officials reported that Michigan has had 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus. There were fewer new cases and deaths reported on Wednesday than on Tuesday.

"We are starting to weaken it," Duggan said. "If we don't give it new energy by coming together, we will be successful."

Colder weather could help discourage outdoor gatherings: After temperatures reached 70 degrees in parts of the state on Wednesday, they were expected to reach 40 and 50 degrees starting Thursday and extending until next week. .

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would announce plans to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order Thursday.

THE LAST:

The first patients at a makeshift hospital inside the Detroit TCF Center should arrive this week. However, Duggan said area hospitals told him that the number of new admissions compared to the number of discharged patients was "flattening out."

"It is rising more slowly than we have seen. … If we do this right, we may not have to have a thousand beds at the TCF Center," said the mayor, a former hospital executive.

Duggan said he was encouraged to see people wearing face masks and keeping their distance from each other. Masks are distributed on buses. Detroit has 6 percent of Michigan's population, but has had more than 25% of the state's virus cases and deaths.

The DTE Energy Foundation said it supplied 100,000 masks to area hospitals on Wednesday and has 2 million more in the pipeline.

