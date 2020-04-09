Mayo Clinic ICU director says number of critical care patients in hospital has stabilized for now – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Mayo Clinic ICU director says the number of critical care patients in the hospital has stabilized for now.

Dr. Richard Oeckler says there has been no significant increase in the number of patients needing critical care at the Mayo Clinic since the Minnesota home stay order went into effect.

He hopes that there will be sufficient supplies for May if the social distancing continues.

"Minnesota is a bright star in the country when it comes to infection rates and how that curve is increasing," said Dr. Oeckler.

Dr. Oeckler said that treatment for patients varies based on the severity of symptoms. Patients who are hospitalized with less severe symptoms may start with intravenous fluids or oxygen.

A patient with more severe symptoms can move to a breathing tube or ventilator and life support in more severe cases.

Dr. Oeckler says that he does not anticipate that most people will suffer long-term damage from COVID-19. However, previously known disease data shows that there may be lasting effects for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome or severe cases.

"We know from previous data that even before the coronavirus, these people can have lasting effects not only on their respiratory function, but are also susceptible to other problems returning to normal for several months or even years," said Dr. Oeckler. .

Patients are kept isolated from family and friends, but the Mayo Clinic makes an exception to the rule if someone is not going to survive. The hospital still needs to limit who can visit.

Dr. Oeckler says he wants to remind people that most cases are mild and will not require hospitalization. Of those who are hospitalized, he said that most leave within a week.