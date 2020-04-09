Masters Rewind: Seve Ballesteros and the Spanish success of Augusta | Golf News

Official movie of the Seve Ballesteros Masters 1980 won on Thursday from 8pm at Sky Sports Golf; 1983 victory from 8.30 p.m.

















A tribute to the late Seve Ballesteros, two-time Masters champion in 1980 and 1983. A true icon in the world of golf

Forty years have passed since Seve Ballesteros claimed his first victory at the Masters, the first in a long list of European winners at Augusta National.

Ballesteros became the first European owner of the green jacket after a four-stroke victory in the 1980 contest, before continuing with a five-stroke victory in a weather-delayed finale in 1983.

José María Olazábal became the next Spanish champion with victories in both 1994 and 1999, with Sergio García joining the group in 2017, on what would have been Ballesteros' 60th birthday, when he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to record a long-awaited career penetration.

Garcia's victory at the Masters came in his 74th major appearance

With April 9 marking what would have been Ballesteros' 63rd birthday, Justin Ray of the 15th Club has delved into the archives to offer seven facts he may not have known about the Spanish superstar …

Ballesteros is not only the absolute leader in European Tour victories at 50, but he also holds the record for most official victories in a single season. In 1986, Ballesteros won six official events on the European Tour, the only time that has happened in the history of the circuit. Three of those victories follow on the calendar: it is the last time that a player wins three consecutive events on the European Tour.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Ballesteros formed the most prolific duo in Ryder Cup history. The pair hold records for most games played (15), points won (12), and games won (11) by a single pairing in the history of the event. In those 15 career games together, the tandem lost only twice.

The Spaniard won his first PGA Tour title at the 1978 Greater Greensboro Open. He was just 20 years, 11 months, and 24 days old, making him the youngest PGA Tour winner born outside the United States since Harry Cooper in 1923. Ballesteros was four days younger than Rory McIlroy when he won his first title of the PGA Tour: the 2010 Hollow Quail Championship.

In 1979, Ballesteros won his first major championship, The Open at Royal Lytham. At just 22 years old, he was the youngest player to win the Open Championship since William Auchterlonie in 1893 and remains the only player since 1900 to win the Open before turning 23.

Hit Total is a statistic that measures how much better a player's score is than the field average in a given round. From 1980 to 1989, Ballesteros led all players in that statistic at the Masters, taking 2.59 strokes per round. Tom Watson (2.43) and Ben Crenshaw (2.03) ranked second and third in that category in the 1980s.

When Ballesteros won the 1980 Masters at age 23, he broke Jack Nicklaus' record as the tournament's youngest winner. Nicklaus had established the old brand in 1963, 17 years earlier. Tiger Woods broke the Crossbowmen mark in 1997, also 17 years later.

Ballesteros' triumph at the 1980 Masters also set other records. His 10-shot lead with nine holes to play remains the largest margin in tournament history. His 23 birdies that week broke the old record of 22 shared by Ben Hogan (1953), Jack Nicklaus (1965) and Raymond Floyd (1976). And with the victory, he became the youngest player born outside the United States to be credited with a second major title since Young Tom Morris in 1869.

