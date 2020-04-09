Masters champions interviewed: Bubba Watson with James Haddock | Golf News







In the second part of James Haddock's five interviews with newly crowned Masters champions, he recalls Bubba Watson's emotional first victory at Augusta in 2012.

Augusta National has been blessed with excellent views for golf, the natural amphitheatres around many of the greens, especially the 18, provide an incredible atmosphere throughout the week, but even more so on Sunday afternoon.

Working there, trying to get thoughts and quotes from the players after the round, we met the rest of the world media under the old oak tree outside the famous clubhouse. This is the gathering place during the week for players, caddies, their families, guests and managers, as well as Augusta members and special guests.

Bubba Watson was emotionally drained after winning his first Masters

No phones, so frequent trips to a scoring screen or looking over clients' heads to see the famous giant marker below green 18 are the best ways to stay in touch with progress on the course. It is one of the most enjoyable places to hang out and work year-round, despite the work restrictions that come with "no phones," although that also offers a sense of freedom from technology, which is a joy. In herself.

Adjacent to the scoring rooms at the clubhouse are the players' locker room and lounge, as well as the grill room, a bar with two large television screens to keep up with live coverage. In 2012 I was there watching the drama unfold when Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen passed night leader Peter Hanson and both finished 72 holes tied up front.

Schwartzel wins in 2011 James Haddock reflects on his first champion interview in Augusta, with Charl Schwartzel in 2011

Louis walked off the field, signed his card, and then paced the grill room to use the toilets and cool off before heading back into the tie. He walked past me and a television colleague with a smile on his face and "Hi guys, how are you?" How are we? We were fine, but he is still in this tournament, a mark of the personality of one of my favorite players (and also of the favorite swings) on tour.

It wasn't going to be his day ultimately as he would lose to a man who played one of the Masters' most iconic shots of recent times. The huge hook that Bubba Watson played from the pine straw at the side of the 10th street between the trees is now marked with a plaque, one that customers come to every year to see how they imagine "that shot,quot; played.

I've always found Bubba to be quite engaging, insightful, and often funny with his post-round interviews. He is often not afraid to laugh a little at himself, although sometimes the adrenaline and his natural enthusiasm mean that it is difficult to keep up with him as he speaks so fast, repeating his responses.

Watson's famous second from deep within the pines in a play-off was one of the best shots ever seen in Augusta

More than three hours after his big major victory, after receiving his green jacket, before holding a long press conference and dining with Augusta members, Bubba made his way to the clubhouse grill room where I and some selected television colleagues we had been waiting patiently for the champion

All the furniture had been removed to the sides and a series of lights and television cables were scattered everywhere, as it had become a series of impromptu interviews. ESPN would go first, with one of its most respected journalists, Tom Rinaldi.

During setup and while waiting for Bubba, he sat in the guest chair while his producer Jen asked him a question, while the camera positions and lights were well adjusted. She clearly has a great relationship with him and, amid some jokes, asked "With all the time you spend working away from home, will your toddler remember you more for the times you were home or the times you weren't there ? "

Watson would win a second green jacket two years later

Woohoo! He stopped Tom abruptly, deep in thought. Your answer will stay with me forever. "Woa, that was good. Do you know what you did there? You created a moment, a pause, and at that moment, that was TV gold!"

That's what we all aspire to as interviewers, as journalists, the moment you get someone's honest and profound truth instead of a rehearsed or well-repeated response.

Bubba entered the room, clearly with a wave of disbelief still on him. Rinaldi's interview was the first. He is known for pulling the strings of his heart with his interviews and his first question about Bubba's late father left the player with tears on his face.

What's next for the older golfers @ Will we see four majors and a Ryder Cup play from August to November?

This was an emotionally charged room, more than any other he had been involved with in golf.

This was not a time for statistics or details sitting in front of a man overwhelmed by his own accomplishments. "What does that mean?" It was hard for him to answer, he still hadn't sunk, but by the time our interview was ending, "Bubba Watson Masters Champion – sounds pretty good, doesn't it?" He brought a smile to his face, while his eyes remained watery.

It is a privilege to be part of these moments and have a deep vision of the soul of the players. The joy, the tears, from where he had become now the champion of Masters; This was a vindication of everything Bubba had done, validating him and his dreams as a player.