Master Mad Mort Drucker cartoonist dies at 91 – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) – Mort Drucker, the Mad magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly misled politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at age 91.

Drucker's daughter Laurie Bachner told The Associated Press that she became ill last week, that she had difficulty walking and developed respiratory problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and said that she was not tested for the coronavirus. He died at his home in Woodbury, New York, with his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, at his side.

"I think my father had the best life anyone could hope for," said Bachner. "He was married to the only woman he had ever loved and he could make a living from what he liked to do."

Mad magazine was a cultural institution for millions of baby boomers, and Drucker was an institution in Mad. Born in New York City, he joined Mad in his early days, in the mid-1950s, and remained well into the 21st century. Few major events or public figures during that time escaped Drucker's satire, be it "Star Trek,quot; and "The Godfather,quot; or Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld. In broad strokes, Drucker took every crease, crack, and bold feature. Kirk Douglas and Jay Leno's large jaws swelled further, while Barack Obama's ears looked like wings about to fly. Being attracted to Drucker became something of an initiation rite in show business, with Michael J. Fox once telling Johnny Carson that he knew he had accomplished it when he appeared in a Drucker cartoon.

Drucker's fans also included "Peanuts,quot; creator Charles M. Schulz and "Star Wars,quot; filmmaker George Lucas, who in the 1970s wrote a fan letter to Mad even as his lawyers threatened to sue for a cartoon. magazine. (The lawsuit was never filed.)

In addition to Mad, Drucker drew for Time magazine, DC Comics, for a fruit and vegetable ad campaign, and for heavy metal band Anthrax, who commissioned him to design art for his album "State of Euphoria."

Some of Drucker's illustrations, including a drawing of the Time cover of Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong playing table tennis, ended up at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. In 2017, Drucker was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.

"As Mad Magazine became an established (albeit preposterous) voice in the nation's mainstream culture, many of the visual masters who displayed the magazine's written content eventually became icons themselves," the statement read. at the Salon appointment. "In fact, Mort Drucker proved to be one of the group's most popular artists who collectively became known as the 'Usual Idiot Gang.'"

