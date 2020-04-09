Massachusetts candidates sue for signature requirements amid coronavirus

Kevin O & # 39; Connor had big plans for March 14.

After announcing his campaign in the United States Senate several weeks earlier, the 58-year-old lawyer and the Dover Republican had organized a large group of volunteers, including his 82-year-old mother, to help gather the 10,000 signatures necessary to obtain your name. on the Massachusetts ballot.

"We had people in front of supermarkets, in landfills, going door to door, drugstores, convenience stores, liquor stores, all kinds of outlets we could think of," O & # 39; Connor told Boston.com in an interview.

His campaign had organized on March 14 to be "Super Saturday,quot; for the effort. But on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. And as the number of local cases reached three digits, O & # 39; Connor said they were forced to close it. (Her 86-year-old father was hospitalized with the virus the following week.)

"Everything has changed," he said.

What the virus has not yet changed are the signing requirements, which O & # 39; Connor and two other local Democratic candidates are now suing the state to change.

"Our electoral laws must be tailored to accommodate the emergency conditions caused by COVID-19," said Robert G. Jones, a partner at Boston's Ropes & Gray law firm, who filed the emergency petition on behalf of O & # on Wednesday. 39; Connor, candidate for the House of Representatives. Robbie Goldstein and candidate state representative Melissa Smith.

The three plaintiffs are different candidates with different obstacles.

O & # 39; Connor is competing to take on whoever wins the Democratic primary between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy, Goldstein is an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital challenging Rep. Stephen Lynch from left, and Smith is a Hingham resident hoping to remove ten-year incumbent starter James Murphy. Goldstein must collect at least 2,000 signatures and, like O'Connor, submit them by May 5. Smith must submit at least 150 signatures by April 28.

However, his signature gathering efforts have followed identical paths; Coronavirus has become a requirement that in most years would be a formality a major obstacle to voting.

"In a regular climate, this would not be a big deal," said Smith, who had previously planned to file twice the minimum threshold in case some consider themselves invalid.

As election campaigns go digital due to coronavirus concerns, the three insurgent candidates have had to resort to the much more unreliable and laborious strategy of calling voters and mailing them sign-in and return sheets, or even leave requests on your porch. for followers to sign.

"I cross my fingers and hope they call me in time," Goldstein said.

And the problem is not unique to first-time candidates; how The Boston Globe reported, even Markey had 3,000 signatures below the 10,000 threshold as of Tuesday. In an email Monday, supporters were instructed on how to request forms that they could sign and then mail to the Markey campaign in a prepaid envelope. While the incumbent senator's campaign is reportedly still confident that the method will ensure they reach the threshold, the tedious strategy is more burdensome for candidates voting against.

O & # 39; Connor, Goldstein and Smith are below their respective signing thresholds, according to the lawsuit. Even after collecting signatures before the outbreak, O'Connor and Goldstein estimate that the email collection strategy will cost their campaigns thousands of dollars. And Smith, whose campaign had delayed signature collection when she recovered from a respiratory condition (which also makes her more vulnerable to COVID-19), says the methods are "consuming scarce resources."

"It takes a long time and it's expensive, and it may still not be enough," he said.

The new 40-page lawsuit names Secretary of State Bill Galvin and asks the state Supreme Court to rule that the effects of the coronavirus have "transformed Massachusetts' ballot access laws, which are reasonable, in ordinary times, into unconstitutional barriers between the candidates and the ballot, "according to Jones. It asks the court to remove the signature requirements or relax them in some way, such as lowering thresholds, extending deadlines, or allowing electronic collection.

"In current circumstances, the signing requirements for access to the ballot under Massachusetts law are an inadmissible burden on the fundamental rights of these candidates and cannot be reconciled with the Constitutions of Massachusetts and the United States," read the demand.

Galvin's office says they currently have no legal authority to change the requirements established by state law. Deb O'Malley, a Galvin spokeswoman, told Boston.com that only state lawmakers can change them. O'Malley also noted that delaying the deadline "would affect other deadlines, such as the deadline to contest a candidate's documents and the deadline to print the ballots."

"Our office has a federal deadline to provide absentee ballots to military and foreign voters before July 18," he said.

Galvin's office has previously suggested that campaigns continue to collect signatures in person, with precautions such as changing pens and using new sheets of paper. But since residents are urged to stay home as much as possible amid an expected increase in coronavirus cases, Goldstein still doesn't believe it's a safe way to collect signatures from a public health perspective.

"I cannot, as a doctor, in good conscience, put at risk the people who work for my campaign or as volunteers for my campaign," he said. "And at the end of the day, I don't think it's worth risking the public's health."

Senate President Karen Spilka told the State House News Service on Thursday that she is working with other state senators to find a "consensus,quot; on the issue, which was not addressed in a coronavirus response bill. last month that allows communities to postpone spring elections and expand voting by- Mail Options.

A dozen candidates, including Representatives Seth Moulton and Ayanna Pressley, signed a letter to Beacon Hill leaders last month asking for a 30-day extension of the signing deadlines. But both Spilka and Speaker of the House of Representatives Robert DeLeo have expressed more support for lowering the threshold as the crisis continues.

"I support the cut, reducing the number, especially in the higher numbers," Spilka said Thursday. "We do not want people to go out to endanger their health to collect signatures. That just doesn't make sense right now. "

A bill that has garnered support from local voting rights groups would lower the thresholds by two-thirds.

However, with less than three weeks to the first signature deadline, attorneys for O & # 39; Connor, Goldstein and Smith say they have received no indication that lawmakers "will act in a timely manner." And if their lawsuit doesn't force the hand of the Legislature, they want the Supreme Judicial Court to issue an emergency order that prevents current requirements from being met.

"The ultimate goal is for the community, either through the judicial system or through the State House, to recognize the profound consequences for public health of the current law and take steps to ensure that we can still have a democratic process," Goldstein said.