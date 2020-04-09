Marlon Wayans: Don't fool people, stay inside!

Marlon Wayans posted on her social networks to warn people to stay inside and not to cheat on their friends and family.

"Yes, yes, I hope everyone is safe. I hope you stay in the house, dodging this coronavirus. I want to tell all my people, especially in New York and all the big cities, where it is running wild right now. Chicago , Mississippi, Louisiana – you're about to get hit hard and I just want to say you will stay inside and respect social distancing. Wash your hands, "he says in the video clip.

He captioned the post: "For all my people. PLEASE BE SURE! This REAL virus is REAL. This message is for everyone, but especially blacks. Covid is hitting our community 7: 1 ratio. By Please stay home and wash your hands often. I LOVE YOU ALL❤️ 🖕 🦠 "

The coronavirus has claimed more than 14,000 lives in the United States alone. USA