Mark Cuban's ideas about the future of the NCAA, college athletics are a billion times wrong

Mark Cuban is worth $ 4.1 billion, according to the results of my scientifically conducted Google search. That is quite a lot of money. In general, one does not become so rich without having a high degree of intelligence or business ability.

Cuban comes equipped not only with this blessing, but also with a great deal of charisma, which he has used to design a television career on shows like "Shark Tank,quot;, "Entourage,quot; and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine,quot;. All of these qualities were evident at various points during an interview with the Pittsburgh 93.7 The Fan that aired Wednesday on "The PM Team,quot; with hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller.

However, halfway there, Cuban allowed his speech to drop to the level of the clueless Twitter brother.

When asked by Mueller what the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic would be on college football if the season was lost or delayed, Cuban immediately responded, "That's a great, great, great question," and then did not respond. Instead, he inserted a soliloquy, stating that the current closure should be used to examine whether the NCAA guarantees continued existence. It was a flood of misinformation and wrong claims.

"With basketball in particular, if you look back, NIT used to be the great tournament of the 50s to 70s, I think," Cuban told The Fan. "And then the NCAA stepped in."

Incorrect. It was a "grand tournament,quot; down to the New York point shaving scandals of the early 1950s. The NCAA did not "step in,quot; to create the men's basketball championship. The NCAA didn't even want to, but agreed to follow a plan by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to organize a national tournament beginning in 1939.

"With the amount of money that is still involved and that could be and should be involved, and the disparity in the way athletes are treated," Cuban said, "and questions about athletes receiving or not getting paid And the movement between schools and all that sort of thing: Now would be the perfect time to sit back and reevaluate completely and maybe create a NCAA successor organization. "

Incorrect. Do Cubans believe that university presidents and athletic directors are sitting in their homes drinking Mai Tais waiting for everything to clear to reopen life on campus and play intercollegiate sports? They fight for the survival of their institutions and the vast ecosystems that depend on them.

"Now it's not me. I don't have time to do it. I'm not putting it together," Cuban said. "But there is a private equity firm willing to invest the money. There are colleges and universities."

Incorrect. Converting the future of university athletics into private capital? Wow, that worked really well for the newspaper business.

Cuban's responses suggest that he views the NCAA as a monolithic organization that imposes its will on member institutions. It's amazing that you don't know how wrong this is.

Whatever NCAA rules one might find objectionable, they were all written and enforced by the same people who would be empowered to create a "successor organization." This is the organization they wanted. To be sure, there are members who would prefer a different set of rules and regulations. Some would probably prefer to be more lenient in the areas of athlete compensation, name / image / image and transfer regulations. There are probably some who would rather go back to the days before athletes could even receive attendance cost payments.

It is also surprising that Cubans do not perceive the inherent value of the NCAA in its current state: as a shield of responsibility, as a revenue generator, as a polished provider of championship tournaments in men's and women's sports.

One doubts that Cuban is moving away from a company that produces $ 1 billion in annual revenue for three weeks of activity. That's what the NCAA Tournament is worth, with almost all of that money returned to member schools each year. It is the absence of revenue from the 2020 championship that has so many sports departments concerned about the impact on their results.

The five autonomy conferences, the Power 5, we call them, already have the ability to make their own rules, and have used it when it suited them. Attendance cost payments represented one such initiative. When they want to move by name / image / image, they will, but it will be their rules on their terms, not something that NCAA President Mark Emmert orders from above.

Complaints that the NCAA needs to be replaced generally originate with angry fans because its program is being accused of violating college sports rules, or complaints that its rival is not being punished harshly enough for the perceived violations. For many of them, the NCAA is an Indianapolis-based group that took control of college sports and gentlemen over everything.

"Now is the time to say: Do we need the NCAA?" Cuban told The Fan. "And if we were starting from scratch, how would we make it look like?"

Incorrect. Wrong, wrong, wrong, as he might say.