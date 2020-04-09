Man killed in parking lot shooting at Fremont Lucky store; The city's first homicide this year – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Fremont police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a Lucky grocery store on Wednesday night, the first murder in town this year.

A witness reported the shooting at 7:21 p.m. Officers arrived within minutes and found a man lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was conscious at first, but his condition deteriorated when he was transported to a local trauma center. The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital at 7:53 p.m., police said.

The victim was believed to be in the Lucky Store parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue with friends. Police believe another car, described as an older, darker-colored SUV, approached them. The victim apparently got out of the vehicle he was in and argued with someone inside the SUV, police said.

At some point, a man in the SUV withdrew a pistol and fired at least around it, hitting the victim, before the SUV fled the scene.

Fremont police detectives are investigating reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, but gave no reason as of Wednesday night. The suspect reportedly has short hair, possibly a haircut, and appears to be in his 20s and 30s, police said.

This was the first homicide in the city of Fremont in 2020.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800 x 3. They also accept and accept anonymous suggestions. To submit a web suggestion, go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your suggestion by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.