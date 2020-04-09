Malta accused of sabotaging a migrant ship

The Maltese Navy was accused of sabotaging a migrant ship off the coast of Malta on Thursday after drifting for more than a day, the latest in a series of hard-line actions taken by European countries against migrants. since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. .
An official on a Malta Navy ship, the P62, boarded the migrant ship approximately 20 miles southwest of Malta and damaged the engine before leaving the boat adrift, a migrant said in a May call to a Non-governmental watchdog that supports affected migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The organization, Alarm Phone, then shared an audio recording of the call with The New York Times.
"The Maltese army comes and cuts the power cord for the motor," one man can be heard saying. "They don't want anyone to come to Malta, they say that."
The migrant ship, which left Libya about five days ago, was carrying some 70 people fleeing war-torn Libya, migrants told Alarm Phone via a satellite phone provided by Libyan smugglers. A day earlier, the migrants said they had been boarded several miles south by a separate ship from the Malta Navy, the P51, and ignored.
The Maltese government said Thursday night that the migrants had been rescued, but did not comment on the allegations of sabotage. The government also warned that, given the coronavirus pandemic, it could no longer guarantee the rescue of migrants at sea.
The coronavirus crisis has prompted some European governments to take more severe measures against undocumented immigrants, as they crack down on all forms of internal and external movement to combat the coronavirus.
The authorities in Italy, Malta, Greece and Spain have tried for years prevent migration across the Mediterranean Sea, particularly since more than a million people landed on European shores in 2015. But their tactics have hardened since the coronavirus outbreak spread in southern Europe.
Although Europe has far more detected cases of coronaviruses than North Africa, European officials fear that migrants may have contracted the disease in Libya, the dominant transit point for most migrants seeking to arrive. Europe, and where the health system has been decimated by years of civil war.
Italy and Malta have now declared their ports closed to migrants, citing the threat of the coronavirus. The Maltese government has increasingly delayed response to endangered migrant boats, and last month allowed the Libyan Coast Guard to intercept migrants who had already reached the Maltese area of responsibility.
In Greece, the government placed two migrant camps under lockdown after residents tested positive for the disease.
Rights watchers are also concerned about the fate of thousands of more migrants living in makeshift camps on various Greek islands. Many live in miserable conditions without regular access to running water, let alone soap or personal protective equipment, prompting an alliance of rights organizations, including Amnesty International, to request that they move to safer accommodation before a disaster occurs .
"Given current conditions at critical points, containing any outbreak would be impossible and could endanger thousands of lives," an alliance spokesperson said in a statement last month. "There is an opportunity to address this problem while the situation is still manageable, but we fear that this window will close quickly."
The United Nations refugee agency has called on countries to respect the legal right to asylum, even during the pandemic.
"There are ways to manage border restrictions in a way that respects international human rights and refugee protection standards," the agency said in a statement.