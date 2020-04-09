Malta accused of sabotaging a migrant ship

The Maltese Navy was accused of sabotaging a migrant ship off the coast of Malta on Thursday after drifting for more than a day, the latest in a series of hard-line actions taken by European countries against migrants. since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. .

An official on a Malta Navy ship, the P62, boarded the migrant ship approximately 20 miles southwest of Malta and damaged the engine before leaving the boat adrift, a migrant said in a May call to a Non-governmental watchdog that supports affected migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The organization, Alarm Phone, then shared an audio recording of the call with The New York Times.

"The Maltese army comes and cuts the power cord for the motor," one man can be heard saying. "They don't want anyone to come to Malta, they say that."

The migrant ship, which left Libya about five days ago, was carrying some 70 people fleeing war-torn Libya, migrants told Alarm Phone via a satellite phone provided by Libyan smugglers. A day earlier, the migrants said they had been boarded several miles south by a separate ship from the Malta Navy, the P51, and ignored.