After years of simply chewing on a pacifier, Maggie Simpson is back ready for her close-up.

Disney + announced an animated short film with Maggie Simpson, Play with Destiny, which will be broadcast globally on the service from Friday.

The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note on social media that reveals the news to fans around the world (see below).

The movie begins on a day that seemed like just another day in the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces the danger of the playground, a heroic baby pulls her out of danger and steals her heart. After a happy first play date, Maggie can't wait to see her new baby beau again the next day. But things don't go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) stand in his way?

Originally released in theaters before Disney and Pixar Ahead, Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny " builds on the success of the 2012 Academy Award nominated film for the franchise, Maggie Simpson in "The Longest Kindergarten" which will also begin airing on Disney + later this month.

Both films join the service The Simpsons collection including The simpsons movie and 30 seasons of the Emmy Award-winning television series.