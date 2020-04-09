Madonna says she lost three friends, including a cousin in the past 24 hours during the coronavirus pandemic

Madonna has shared a disturbing video on her personal Instagram account, where she has 15 million followers. Many people are not sure what to do with the video as Madonna is seen typing on a typewriter while wearing a pair of black horned rimmed glasses and makes the surprising announcement that she has lost three friends in the last 24 hours. Although she does not specifically say that her friends died due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems that is the reference. He started by subtitling the video with "Daily Quarantine # 9,quot; and included a black heart emoji. At 61, it is difficult to discern whether Madonna is creating a play to make a statement or whether she is using art as a method of expressing her pain.

Madonna stated that she was "above,quot; and stated the following.

"We can't always have a good day. In fact, it's past midnight, so technically we can say goodbye today. I didn't sleep last night, not for a minute.

The burning spear makes its way into the center of me and slides down my leg. I can't focus on anything except the idea of ​​a solution, and I wonder what form it will take. In the last 24 hours, my cousin died, umm, the brother of my security guard died and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes included in the playlists. I dance in much of Orlando's passion and commitment to my music. These three people, I have lost them in the last 24 hours. It's having an effect on my mood. Let's say today was not a good day, I already got over it. "

You can watch the video Madonna shared below.

While it is unclear if all three people died from the Coronavirus, it appears that Madonna is expressing her pain and not just making some kind of statement.

Then she talked about one of her children and said the following.

"If my son says I have a broken hip one more time, it could explode."

It is unclear why Madonna was referring to her son or which of her two children she was talking about.

