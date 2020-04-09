Madonna lost three friends in one day during Covid-19 lockdown

WENN

In a quarantine video, Material Girl appears in a dark room as she mourns three friends who died in a single day during the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

Virgin marked the death of three friends in one day with a strange "quarantine diary" video.

The 61-year-old singer visited Instagram on Thursday, April 9, 2020 and shared a video in which she sat in front of a typewriter in a dark room.

"Quarantine Diary Number Nine," he said at the beginning of the footage.

"We can't always have a good day," he added, before launching into a strange and poetic ride.

"The burning spear makes its way into the center of me and slides down my leg and I can't focus on anything other than the idea of ​​a solution, and I wonder what shape it will take," said the hit maker "Like a Virgin "

<br />

"I lost three friends in the last 24 hours," he explained, but did not confirm whether they were all victims of the current coronavirus pandemic that is raging in America.

She greeted the dance music executive Orlando Gate, who died of an upper respiratory infection, his "cousin" and his "brother of the security guard".

Madonna previously headed to the photo-sharing site on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to mourn Puerta.

"I loved him," she said. "He was so kind, so charming and adorable. Just a sweet boy. He left with his heart. We need more people like that. We can't afford to lose people like that."