Madden 20 Golden Ticket: players, stats and how to get them

Madden 20's Golden Ticket program has reached its end point as players are now available in-game.

The three Golden Ticket players are Michael Vick (QB), Troy Polamalu (MLB) and Kelvin Benjamin (WR).

EA Sports first announced the Golden Ticket program in March. Essentially, players would participate in Limited Time Final Challenges that lasted one hour each. Each day, the developers handed out five Golden Ticket collectibles on Xbox One and five on PS4 for a total of 20 Golden Tickets.

The recipient of the Golden Ticket collectibles was able to create their own Golden Ticket players, which is what launched on Thursday.

Who are the Madden 20 Golden Ticket players?

The initial release of the Golden Ticket players included Michael Vick, Troy Polamalu and Kelvin Benjamin. All three players are 99 overall with incredible stats.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick Golden Ticket https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/83/f6/michael-vick-golden-ticket-ftr_6ezi26ho17zz1o63koge1bpbu.png?t=1606230921,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Vick Golden Ticket will probably be the most popular of the three cards, although they will all be valuable. Vick holds a special place in the hearts of Madden players and his stats will make him one of the best quarterbacks in MUT. His 96 speed and 99 shooting power just make him a ridiculous option in QB.

You can add seven different X factors as well as three separate abilities. You can see a full breakdown of this card at MutHead.

Troy Polamalu

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7a/cb/troy-polamalu-golden-ticket_h7g1hofoceku1k6gzhckhbghz.jpeg?t=1606803505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Although Troy Polamalu was best known as an insurance in his NFL career, this Golden Ticket card puts him in the middle linebacker. His stats at middle linebacker make him an almost unfair player in MUT competition. Polamalu presents 95 speeds, 97 accelerations and 95 agility. His career defense will be phenomenal with a 90-block shed, 99 chases, 96 tackles and 97 hitting power.

With the way Madden works, you can move Polamalu to an outside linebacker position where he could also be a lethal pass runner. Vick can get most of the attention, but the Polamalu Golden Ticket card makes it a hot item.

Kelvin Benjamin

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9b/52/kelvin-benjamin-golden-ticket_1hsjnfnl6fwes168idkyml6n9z.jpeg?t=1606803505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kelvin Benjamin seems like a strange choice for a Golden Ticket card. Especially since his card art is his in the Chiefs, where he ended up with two catches for 26 yards. Although it is a strange choice, it is clearly a great receiving threat with over 95 abilities in almost all receiving categories.

He's a little slower at 93 speeds (compared to other wideouts on MUT), but his other stats make up for it.

How can I get a Golden Ticket player in Madden 20?

You can spend a fortune at the auction house or get lucky by opening letter packages.

From EA Sports: "Golden Ticket Players will not be a Limited Time Item (LTD) and will be bundled for the remainder of the year with a greater chance of being removed from bundles the first 48 hours after their initial in-game release,quot; .