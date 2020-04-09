Mad Magazine TV & Movie Caricaturist Was 91 years old – Deadline

Mort Drucker, whose instantly recognizable TV cartoons and movies were loved 55 years Angry the magazine that included parodies like "Botch Casually and the Somedunce Kid", "Rosemia & # 39; s Boo-Boo", "The Odd Father", "The Way We Bore", "Star Blecch" and "How Lame Is Earl" died Wednesday at his home in Woodbury, Long Island, NY. He was 91 years old.

His death was announced by his friend, cartoonist John Reiner, and the National Cartoonists Society. No cause of death was given, but COVID-19 is not suspected.

"The incomparable Mort Drucker passed away last night," the Society said in a tweeted statement. “The world has lost not only extraordinary talent, but a shining example of kindness, humility, and humor. He was recognized for his work with the NCS Special Features Award, the Ruben Award, and induction into the Hall of Fame. "

Mort Drucker with Jeanne Schulz in 2000

Drucker, whose enlightened targets included celebrities of all stripes, from Hollywood to Washington D.C. and beyond, he began drawing in the late 1940s, at one point in the early 1950s, joining the staff of what would become DC's comic book publishing company. He was hired at Mad Magazine in 1956, and by the early 1960s, his film and television parodies, which eventually totaled more than 200, had become a regular feature of the iconic satirical newspaper.

Employees Filmmaker Kevin Smith said in a tweet, "I never knew Mort Drucker, but as a MAD fan throughout my childhood, his name was as big as any superstar from the 70s. The man formed my sense of humor and my vision. Thank you, Mort, for the laughter and also for always giving me something to expect as a child!

his Star Wars the parodies became the classic science fiction ephemera, drawing high praise from George Lucas, who called Drucker "the Leonardo da Vinci of comic satire." However, Lucas had been a fan even before Star Wars: The director had hired Drucker to illustrate the poster for the 1973 movie. American graffiti.

Drucker also created album covers and various commercials, but he will no doubt be remembered by more than a generation of movie lovers, TV fans, comic book fans, and well-drawn zinger appreciators as one of the "regular idiot gangs" of Mad.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam, and three grandchildren. A memorial will be held sometime after the widespread social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Following news of Drucker's death, fans, including CNN presenter (and cartoonist) Jake Tapper, began tweeting their favorite Mad parodies. See a selection below.

RIP, Mort Drucker, whose cartoons revealed as much as they ridiculed. In his memory, we will continue to satirize ourselves even in dark times, and we will laugh like idiots while we do so. pic.twitter.com/AUWEaIMWUe – MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) April 9, 2020

More sad news … MORT DRUCKER, a giant and a comic book legend has passed away. His contributions to the world of cartoons and comics were the work of a true genius. We will miss him but his legacy lives on! pic.twitter.com/9PZANWpHaS – Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) April 9, 2020