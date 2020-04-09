Macaulay Culkin receives a staggering $ 3 million payment for the cameo & # 39; Home Alone & # 39;

Instagram

According to reports, the original actor of & # 39; Home Alone & # 39; He has racked up a huge salary to make a small appearance in the upcoming remake led by & # 39; star Jojo Rabbit & # 39; Archie Yates.

Macaulay Culkin He reportedly will take home an impressive $ 3.1 million for his cameo on the Disney + reboot. "Home alone"

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the actor, who played Kevin McCallister in the first two films, has negotiated the impressive cameo fee in the latest version.

An insider said, "No Home Alone is complete without the star of the show, Macaulay. The Disney bosses were desperate to get it on board and have opened their wallets in a great way to do it."

"Their cameo is being planned and they are working on the details, but it will cost them almost £ 2.5 million for the privilege."

The new version was announced last year, with "Jojo Rabbit"actor Archie Yates assuming the role of the main character with a different name than Kevin. "Catastrophe"star Rob Delaney and "Unbreakable kimmy schmidtThe protagonist of " Ellie Kemper It will also star.

After the revival was announced last year 2019, the star seemed to object to the idea, when he uploaded a photo of himself with his belly hanging and surrounded by boxes of Chinese takeout.

He captioned the plugin: "This is what an updated Home Alone would really look like."

Disney + is proving to be a hit with fans around the world since it launched in November in the US. USA And in the UK in March, and network chiefs reported more than 50 million active subscribers amid continued blockage of the coronavirus.