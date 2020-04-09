M Night Shyamalan Mashup saw gains – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Cup

Universal / Blumhouse

Writer and director M. Night Shyamalan had a surprise success with Division, the 2016 thriller distinguished by James McAvoy as a psychopath with 23 personalities and an ending that invokes the filmmaker's 2000 thriller Unbreakable. So Shyamalan brought back the stars from that last movie: Bruce Willis as a superhero and Samuel L. Jackson as a supervillain, and paired them with McAvoy. The mashup did not beat Split $ 40 million three-day home start or that movie with a gross of $ 278.4M WW. Cup it fell below the industry bullish projections north of $ 57M over MLK's four-day weekend and made $ 40M over three days and finally $ 247M WW. Pic had fewer female and Hispanic audiences than the previous chapter, and audiences were less impressed (B Cinemascore), not to mention the critics who rejected Cup 37% on Rotten Tomatoes versus Division72s 72% fresh rating.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

We hear that Jackson and Willis received more upfront than a typical Blumhouse production, which typically sees most of the backend go to talent. But there was still a huge backend dealt, with $ 50 million shares (verus Division‘S $ 80 million). Disney distributed abroad after driving Shyamalan & # 39; s Unbreakable, but Universal and Disney divide global revenues. Even though Cup did not exceed expectations, the film made a net profit of $ 68 million. That is the same amount that our financial sources evaluated Division, even though Cup it was more expensive than Division in production costs, $ 20 million versus $ 9 million net.