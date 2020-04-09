Los Angeles police officer hospitalized after being hit in the neck with a possible pellet gun – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An officer was hit in the neck with an unknown object, possibly a pellet gun, sparking a clash in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The officer patrolled the 69th and Denker Avenue area around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit in the neck. The object that hit him was initially believed to be a paintball, but now it is believed to have been a shot from a pellet gun.

At least three suspects may have been detained after a confrontation.

The officer is being treated in a hospital and is expected to be well.