Lori Loughlin's daughter's infamous rowing photos reveal

Federal prosecutors in the college admission scandal have filed a response to Lori Loughlin Y Mossimo GiannulliRequest for dismissal of the case. In the new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phone transcripts and photos reveal the famous couple's alleged involvement with the accused leader of the scam, William "Rick,quot; Singer.
Among the exhibits presented by prosecutors are photos of her daughters, Olivia Jade Y Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors say were taken by Lori and Mossimo and sent to Singer to help them enter the University of Southern California.
In an August 2016 message sent by Singer, he wrote, according to the documents, "Lori and Moss, I met with USC today about (redacted). I need a PDF of your transcript and test scores very soon while creating a coxswain's portfolio for her. It would probably help to have a photo with her in an ERG in training clothes as a real athlete too. "
Mossimo replied: "Fantastic. You will get everything." In an email dated September 7, 2016, Mossimo sent Singer the image below.
A month later, prosecutors allege that Lori and Mossimo's daughter was admitted as an alleged recruit to the USC crew team. The singer emailed Mossimo, "Please send a 50K payment to the person below," referencing Donna Heinel, a former senior associate athletic director for women at USC.
Giannulli then asked, "For accounting purposes, would you classify this as a donation?" The singer replied: "Yes,quot;.
In March 2017, after Giannulli's daughter was formally admitted to USC, the documents include a bill from Singer's accountant emailed to Lori and Mossimo for an alleged contribution of $ 200,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation, the Singer non-profit organization. The documents indicate that Giannulli sent the invoice to his financial advisor, writing: "Good news, my (oldest) daughter is in (U) SC … bad (news) is that I had to work on the system."
Four months later, prosecutors claim that Singer requested that Lori and Mossimo "send a & # 39; Action Image & # 39; of their youngest daughter to use in an athletic profile that she noted would falsely portray her as a coxswain for the the crew of the Los Angeles Marina Club. "
Mossimo replied in an email, copying Lori, with the photo below.
For the second time, Mossimo allegedly sent $ 50,000 to Heinel, and in February 2018, when his youngest daughter was accepted to USC, he received another $ 200,000 from the Key Worldwide Foundation.
Like E! Previously reported news, the first Fuller House The trial of Star and her husband is scheduled for October 5, 2020.
Both Lori and Mossimo face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and postal fraud for honest services.
Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to all charges and deny wrongdoing. The couple faces a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.
%MINIFYHTML4322da00b62f6890335fb4c46328adf813%