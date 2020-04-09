Lori Loughlin's daughter's infamous rowing photos reveal

Federal prosecutors in the college admission scandal have filed a response to Lori Loughlin Y Mossimo GiannulliRequest for dismissal of the case. In the new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phone transcripts and photos reveal the famous couple's alleged involvement with the accused leader of the scam, William "Rick,quot; Singer.

Among the exhibits presented by prosecutors are photos of her daughters, Olivia Jade Y Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors say were taken by Lori and Mossimo and sent to Singer to help them enter the University of Southern California.

In an August 2016 message sent by Singer, he wrote, according to the documents, "Lori and Moss, I met with USC today about (redacted). I need a PDF of your transcript and test scores very soon while creating a coxswain's portfolio for her. It would probably help to have a photo with her in an ERG in training clothes as a real athlete too. "

Mossimo replied: "Fantastic. You will get everything." In an email dated September 7, 2016, Mossimo sent Singer the image below.