Lonnie Dench, the grandmother's husband from the viral Thanksgiving text message exchange, dies of the coronavirus

In 2016, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench went viral on social media after sharing their text message exchange about Thanksgiving dinner. Wanda had been texting her grandchildren to inform them that Thanksgiving dinner was at her home that year.

Jamal did not recognize her number after she said it was her grandmother. They ended up exchanging photos to establish that they did not know each other and that Wanda sent a text message with the wrong number. However, Jamal asked if the invitation still stood and they held the party together that year, and they have continued do it every year since then.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, Jamal revealed that Wanda's husband Lonnie recently passed away due to the coronavirus. He said, "As some of you may have already found out tonight, Lonnie didn't make it … he passed away on Sunday morning, but Wanda told me that all the love and support he was receiving put a big smile on his face as well I thank each of you guys for that!

A week earlier, he revealed that both Wanda and Lonnie had tested positive for the virus and that Lonnie had been hospitalized battling the virus and pneumonia.

As some of you may have already found out tonight, Lonnie didn't make it … he passed away on Sunday morning😔 but Wanda told me that all the love and support she was receiving put a big smile on her face, so I appreciate to all of you for that! 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/tNvals0FMh – Jamal Hinton (@ kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

A few hours later, Jamal let his followers know that Wanda is not ill and also said that the state of Arizona needs to do a better job of fighting the virus.

Arizona needs to drive this way better than it is! As we see, Covid-19 is not a joke. Let's do something @dougducey #StopTheSpread – Jamal Hinton (@ kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

We are sending our condolences to the Dench family during this difficult time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94