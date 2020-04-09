London lives on penalties after David Icke Coronavirus Show is issued – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9f8a9df5f893620f90bc43e0b55b47af77%

Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden asked media regulator Ofcom to take action against local television network London Live after he aired a 105-minute interview with the coronavirus denier and famed conspiracy theorist David Icke.

On Wednesday night, London Live, owned by billionaire Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev, aired Royal London: COVID-19, which was an edited version of an interview Icke did with the London Real YouTube channel in March about the coronavirus crisis.

During the exchange, Icke, largely undisputed, made unfounded claims about the pandemic as part of a 30-year plot by technocrats to destroy the global economy and impose massive surveillance on society. He also described social distancing measures as "economic suicide" and downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus, saying that most healthy people can "put it aside."

Dowden was asked about the broadcast on BBC Radio 4 Today program on Thursday morning. He described Icke as a "lunatic" and said he expects action to be taken, given that London's live broadcast could break strict UK broadcast standards for accuracy and balance.

Dowden said: "These are crazy conspiracy theorists and no sensible person would give them a moment to reflect. That station is Ofcom regulated and I would expect Ofcom to take appropriate action."

Ofcom said it is evaluating the program "as a priority" and has received 19 complaints about the interview. He warned British broadcasters last week that they will face sanctions if they spread misinformation about the coronavirus. London is the epicenter of the outbreak in the United Kingdom, where 7,097 people died from the disease.

The Up News Info approached London Live COO Tim Kirkman about Icke's interview on Wednesday night, but declined to comment. It is understood that London Live reviewed the show before it aired and was happy that it met the broadcast standards.

London Live carried the following disclaimer before Royal London: COVID-19 Transmission and during advertising breaks: “The opinions contained in this program are those of individuals who articulate them and are not necessarily those of London Live. For advice on COVID-19, visit http://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.”

A Royal London interview with Icke was withdrawn from YouTube this week after the conspiracy theorist went further in his attempts to discredit the official advice on the coronavirus. During this second interview, Icke claimed that the coronavirus "does not exist," spread unfounded conspiracies linking the disease to 5G, and said that a vaccine will contain microchips that can control humans.