Local woman prepares community table to deliver food, small businesses celebrate Easter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Northern Texans continue to show their generosity during the coronavirus pandemic as they look for ways to care for those in need. Small businesses are also finding ways to help their communities keep their spirits up as the Easter holidays approach.

Today's Ones For Texas sheds light on a woman in Forney who started a community table on her driveway to deliver food and necessities to those in need.

Local businesses are also creating kits to help others celebrate Easter while following the guidelines for social distancing. It is a creative way to celebrate the holidays and, at the same time, support these types of companies.