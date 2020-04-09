Local businesses fulfill grocery orders as online delivery services overwhelmed during pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – As the shelter in the Bay Area enters its second month, many people are trying to use online grocery delivery services. But many of the services, like Instacart, Safeway grocery delivery, and Amazon Fresh, are experiencing overwhelming demand and don't have many delivery times available.

Some local companies are now changing their models to meet the growing need for "contactless,quot; food.

INC 82 Brewing in Dublin was forced to close their tasting room due to the request for shelter in place. In the past two weeks, they've gone from brewing to filling grocery orders.

"Thanks have a nice day!" John Samples said as he put a bag of groceries in the trunk of a customer's car. The samples opened INC 82 Brewing three years ago and feared that the shelter-in-place order could take them out of business.

"We had about 30 employees that I had to report to them that I really can't keep them, so I ended up firing them," Samples said. But as he looked at the food available from his wholesalers, he found a way to pivot.

"Since many restaurants closed their dining rooms, food vendors have a lot of food, so we can get items that grocery stores can't get," said Samples.

He has now hired 75% of the staff to help with the grocery business.

Eggs are now stored on top of barrels. The refrigerator that was once reserved for your best craft beers is now filled with loaves of bread, lots of English muffins, and trays of meat and produce.

"It pays to be able to maintain a local business and not have to go to a store," said Cameron Sullivan as he drove to pick up his grocery order.

Here's how it works: Go to the INC 82 website, order whatever you want from your item list, stop outside, and someone will pick up your food, pack it, and deliver it directly to the back of your car.

"I thought it was a great idea and now I hear other restaurants are starting to do it," said Judy Fontaine as she waited for her groceries to be loaded.

California Pizza Kitchen offers meal kits along with bread, juice, and pasta. Lazy Dog restaurants also offer different kits, such as a backyard barbecue, pizza night, and brunch.

Edible arrangements will deliver boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Panera Bread also offers basic household products.

At INC 82, Samples says that its supply of paper products is its competitive advantage.

"Toilet paper and paper towels … definitely, definitely a hit," says be.

INC 82 Brewing will continue to do a supermarket service until the shelter in place ends. As soon as they can start brewing again, their focus will be on beer again.