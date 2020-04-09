Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament, scores and how to stream the exclusive quarterfinals for ESPN players

The NBA schedule would be midway through the last week of the regular season if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic stopping the season. Although the teams are not preparing for a playoff career, some players still play on national television. Not the same as NBA live action, but the NBA 2K Tournament of Players quarterfinal round will offer a live competition on Thursday night.

Suns guard Devin Booker handled Michael Porter Jr. in the first round and will take on Wizard rookie Rui Hachimura in the first game of the second round. Hachimura's first-round victory over Donovan Mitchell came down to the final shot in the most exciting game of the tournament so far.

The second game of the night is Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell vs. heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. Jones Jr. brought down best seed Kevin Durant, while Harrell beat Damontis Sabonis so much that Sabonis begged to get the virtual version out. of himself from the game. .

Trae Young dominated Harrison Barnes in the first round, tying the league highest with 101 points scored. Young's opponent in the second round, DeAndre Ayton, allowed the fewest points (41) in the first round. Which side of the ball will be more dominant in your quarterfinal matchup?

The final game of the night features Andre Drummond of the Cavs against Patrick Beverly of the Clippers, who dominated their first-round opponents. Drummond beat DeMarcus Cousins ​​by 52 in the first round, while Beverly beat Hassan Whiteside by 30.

MORE: DeAndre Ayton once broke his PS4 in anti-2K anger

Sporting News tracks live updates and quarterfinal results of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player's Tournament. Follow below for updates.

Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura

7:05 p.m. – Hachimura is playing like the Clippers. After deciding between the Lakers and the Mavericks, Booker chose the Mavs.

7:12 p.m. – It has been a highly contested game so far. A Kawhi Leonard three gives Hachimura a 13-10 lead with 1:41 remaining in the first.

7:15 p.m. – Luka Doncic passes by the tray to finish the first quarter. Hachimura and the Clippers lead 17-15 over Booker and the Mavericks after one.

Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr.

Bring Young against Deandre Ayton

Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley

Live broadcast and how to watch the tournament of & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

ESPN, ESPN2 and the Watch ESPN app are the only ways to watch the "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players live.

Here's a look at Thursday's schedule for the quarterfinals:

Match Start time television channel Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura 7 p.m. ESPN2 Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr. 8 p.m. ESPN2 Bring Young against DeAndre Ayton 9 p.m. ESPN2 Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley 10 p.m. ESPN2

A broadcast of the matches will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Below is a feed.

Tournament group results & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

