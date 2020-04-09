Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carell for the new series & # 39; Space Force & # 39; from Netflix

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Friends & # 39; He has signed on for the upcoming web television science fiction comedy series that also stars characters like John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz.

Up News Info –

"friends"star Lisa Kudrow is ready to play Steve CarellTV wife in a new science fiction comedy series "Space force"

In the Netflix series, which also features John Malkovich Y Ben schwartzCarell will play four-star general Mark R. Naird, who is tasked with leading a new Space Force army.

According to a statement by broadcast service chiefs, Kudrow's character Maggie is an Air Force wife, "who has sublimated parts of herself in her husband's career for two decades."

The series premieres on May 29, 2020.