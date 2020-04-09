Lionel Messi makes a furious double denial about Inter and Ronaldinho rumors

Lionel Messi has used social media to mark a number of stories in the Argentine media, including the fact that he had posted bail for former teammate Ronaldinho, as "fake news."

The Barcelona star issued the angry denial on Thursday night after TNT Sports reported that he had put the money up to free the former Camp Nou star from prison in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were released on Tuesday and placed under house arrest after 32 days behind bars. The couple was arrested in early March after allegedly using a false passport to enter the country.

Ronaldinho and Assis' lawyers have released a $ 1.6 million (£ 1.3 million) bond on behalf of their clients, after an earlier request was denied because authorities deemed the couple to be a flight risk.

The sudden payment of such a substantial fee has led to speculation about the origin of the money. Messi made it clear through his Instagram page that he had nothing to do with it.

He also refuted recent stories linking him to a move away from Barcelona, ​​with Inter as a possible next destination.

Taking a tweet from TNT Sports, Messi wrote "#FakeNews & # 39;" and "Lie 1: Messi to Inter, Lie 2: Messi gave Ronaldinho money in jail."

Then he added another sentence, which translates as: "What they said about Newell & # 39; s Old Boys a few weeks ago is also false, thank God no one believed them …".

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/48/47/messi-ronaldinho-instagram_12prhd5ngd3wn1jsv7s4jw5xci.jpg?t=1616613601,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Former Inter president Massimo Moratti claimed that a deal for Messi was possible for the Serie A team. He told Radio Rai: "I don't think it's a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn't even before this misfortune (blocking the coronavirus).

"Messi is at the end of his contract and will certainly try to get him home. I don't know if this situation will change anything, but I think we will see strange things at the end of the year."

Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet also insisted that Nerazzurri can sign Messi, while even La Liga president Javier Tebas suggested that his most important player leaving the league "would not be a drama."

"I do not believe that the arrival of Messi can solve the problems of Series A, which are linked to the bad relationship between debts, high and insufficient collections," Tebas said in a video conference with journalists.

"The Serie A numbers are stressed, and these financial problems are certainly not resolved by Leo Messi. I would like Messi to stay here, but if he leaves it would not be a drama."

All of this has been strongly denied by Messi, who posted his fierce rebuttal to his 147 million Instagram followers.