Lionel Messi dismisses reports of movement by Inter Milan as & # 39; fake news & # 39; | Football news







Lionel Messi has called the reports linking him to a move to Inter Milan "false news."

The Barcelona striker turned to social media to generate more speculation about his future at the club, which also linked him to the old team Newell & # 39; s Old Boys in Argentina.

Messi posted "lie number one,quot; and "lie number two,quot; in a screenshot of a tweet from TNT Sports, who also questioned whether Messi paid the bail money so that former Barça teammate Ronaldinho was released from prison in Paraguay.

He added: "What they said in these same media about Newell a few weeks ago was also false. Thank God that nobody believes them."

The 32-year-old man is said to be increasingly frustrated by the volume of misinformation being reported about his future.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been linked to a move away from Barcelona

He has not agreed with members of the Barça hierarchy in recent months, but Sky Sports News He exclusively reported in February that he will remain with the club at least until the end of his current contract in 2021.

Barça also want to sit down and discuss an extension with the Argentine striker in the coming months, but the club has more pressing problems, mainly the continuing financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the structure of the club, with professional basketball, handball and hockey teams, the deficit caused by the postponement of sports has particularly affected the Catalans.

Captain Messi announced last month that he and his teammates had agreed to take a 70 percent pay cut to help ensure the club's financial stability, while also issuing another test to the directors for suggesting that the team had been reluctant To do it.