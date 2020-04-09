Liam Payne pokes fun at the exciting One Direction project to mark the band's 10th anniversary, and gets excited about Harry Styles!

Great news for die-hard One Direction fans! Former member of the famous boy band Liam Payne hinted that there is something really special for the band's 10th anniversary! This is definitely very exciting since 1D has been on hiatus since 2016.

Plus, he even got excited about the new bandmate, Harry Styles' new solo music!

During an interview for The Sun, Liam said: "We have a ten year anniversary to come, so we have all been talking a lot over the past few weeks, which has been very enjoyable."

As you probably remember, the band formed after everyone participated in X Factor in 2010, so it's been a decade! As time goes!

The star continued to discuss what exactly they have in store to commemorate the anniversary, saying that there are many different ideas being considered at the moment. Obviously, however, he couldn't go into much detail as it would spoil the surprise.

‘It is very interesting to hear the voices of many people and see old content and different things that we have not seen in a long time or have never seen before. At the moment I am not sure what I am allowed to say. There are several different things we are all working on to try to make happen and people are forwarding emails. But more than anything, it has been a good time for us to connect again, "Liam told the media.

Naturally, I was only talking about virtual time as everyone is quarantined due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned earlier, he also praised Harry after his single Adore You earned him a no. 1 place on the Billboard Pop song list!

‘It's amazing and everyone has had great success. It's been great to hear a lot of Harry's stuff right now. "I adore you,quot;, I see it on the charts all the time. I think he has really found his sound right now, which is a joy to see him, "Liam said of his former bandmate.



