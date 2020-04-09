LG just said a lot about its mysterious new phone: BGR

LG announced some design details about a new phone that has no name or release date.

It is unclear whether the new design will apply to the phone that will replace the LG G series, as an LG G9 ThinQ is not expected this year.

LG's design details do little to increase the excitement about a phone that doesn't exist, given what's happening in the industry right now.

There's no LG G9 ThinQ this year, the flagship G-series we all hoped to debut in 2020. And it's not the coronavirus that is to blame for the news. LG already unveiled a flagship phone this year, the V60 ThinQ, a phone that likely would have been unveiled at MWC. The growing fears of COVID-19 led event organizers to cancel the year's biggest mobile trade show, so smartphone vendors unveiled their latest creations in the following weeks. Recent rumors say the LG G series will be phased out and replaced with something entirely new, suggesting that LG never had plans to unveil a G9 model in early 2020. Now, LG has hinted that the G series could go extinct with an announcement. about a new nameless phone that doesn't tell us anything significant about the phone.

LG's brief press release explains the "new design language,quot; of the upcoming phone, which "takes advantage of nature with visual elegance, tactile perfection." Remember when Samsung published incredibly annoying design stories for their Galaxy phones? This isn't quite as worthwhile, but it's certainly not the type of banner ad LG was probably looking for.

The company focuses on two nameless phone design details in its ad, and frankly neither of them really matters. These are the design of the rear camera and the screen.

Apparently, LG wants a camera design that looks good, criticizing the square camera bumps available everywhere right now: See iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Galaxy S20, and Huawei P40 to name just a few of LG's main rivals:

Contrary to the square camera trend seen in many of today's high-end smartphones, the upper left corner of the back of the LG phone houses three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order of size, meant to evoke images of raindrops falling. The main camera sits slightly above the surface, while the other two lenses sit perfectly under the smooth glass. This nice touch design offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the back of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall appearance.

This is what it looks like:

Image Source: LG

But the design of the camera does not matter: quality is what matters. Unless the nameless LG phone in the image above can produce better images than its 2020 rivals, it doesn't matter how good the rear camera array design is.

The screen design is something else. We watch the screens all day and that's where a great design would impress. Take the Galaxy S20 and Huawei P40 Pro, two new Android phones that feature similar designs. These are almost all screen phones with punch cameras on top. The P40 Pro has a slight advantage over the S20, as its punch camera contains 3D facial recognition technology and the four edges of the screen are curved.

However, LG doesn't really reveal anything exciting about its new screen:

Another new design element that will debut on the next device is 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the screen and the back are symmetrically curved, exuding a much more natural hand feel than previous LG phones. This ingenious design touch means less sharp edges and angles that make the phone not only more pleasing to the eye, but also more pleasing to the touch.

The LG phone will have curved edges and a full-screen design, like many Android phones today. Symmetry aside, no details are given on this screen. We have no idea what the selfie camera looks like or how big the bezels are, especially the bottom one.

LG has not said when the phone will launch, or if it will be a flagship device like the S20 and P40 Pro. We also have no idea if it will support 5G out of the box, although we hope it will. And we don't know how much it will cost or when it will ship.

At a time when almost all phones look the same, this LG announcement will do little to get you excited, as it doesn't offer anything substantial. And 2020 is not a normal year to sell phones. The world is facing a serious health crisis, and phone sales will also be affected, including devices with "3D arc designs,quot; and "raindrop cameras."