Leroy Sane from Man City happy to play games behind closed doors | Football news





Leroy Sane is eager to complete this season, even if it means playing games behind closed doors

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane says he would be happy to play the remaining games of the 2019/20 season behind closed doors, and insists that ending the current campaign is the "fairest,quot; option.

Sane was on the verge of returning to his first team from a knee injury before the Premier League suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been some calls for the season to be declared "null and void," while Sane & # 39; s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne has suggested that the current campaign should end early if it causes a disruption to the next year's calendar.

But, speaking on the German FA website, Sane said: "You read something different every day and not even the experts agree with this, so it is difficult for me to make an assessment."

"All I can say is that I really miss soccer and I want to get back on the field as soon as possible."

"We have no choice but to trust the experts and be ready for when they tell us to start again. If it continues, it will probably be behind closed doors."

Several Champions League matches were played behind closed doors before the competition was suspended, including Valencia vs Atalanta

"But that would also be fine. It is important that we find solutions, without taking people's health lightly."

"Purely from a sporting point of view, it would, of course, be the fairest if the season was still over."

Sane has missed most of the season having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Liverpool at the Community Shield last August.

But, having intensified his recovery, Sane appeared for City in a U23 match against Arsenal in February.

Sane said, "After being hurt for so long, I didn't want to jump straight back, but take the time my body needed.

"So I suggested that I should play for the youth team first so I can get used to the speed of the game step by step."

Sane returned to action in Manchester City's U23 match against Arsenal

The Germany international added: "I have never had such a long injury before. It was not an easy time for me, but I learned many things, like being patient."

"The body needs time after such an injury. There is no point in putting too much pressure on myself. I have also tried to stay positive about everything."

"It allowed me to spend more time with my family because they accompanied me during my rehabilitation in Innsbruck. I have also been able to use the last few weeks to specifically work on my body."