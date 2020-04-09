LeBron James says canceling the NBA season due to a coronavirus pandemic would prevent shutdown | NBA News

LeBron James says he would have "no closure,quot; if the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have a chance to compete for this season's NBA title due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the NBA halted its season on March 11 due to the virus, the Lakers were at the top of the Western Conference, 5.5 games off the Los Angeles Clippers, who were second.

The Lakers (49-14) were the only team in the conference to secure a place in the playoffs, and they still had 19 regular-season games left.

"I can (hope) have some satisfaction with what our team has been able to do this year," James said Wednesday during a video conference with members of the media.

"Having a freshman coach, a freshman system, a whole new coaching staff, I honestly didn't think we could get together as quickly as we did."

"Having so many new players, so many new pieces, bringing in Anthony (Davis). He spent seven years in New Orleans, so he was entering a new system playing with me and how we could come together." I thought it would take much longer than it did, but I was wrong. "

"I don't think it can have any closure if we don't have the opportunity to end this season. I will have some satisfaction just being with my brothers … everything we've been through this season, the ups and downs, not only on the floor, but off the floor. "

With the future of the season in doubt, James is willing to consider the options presented on how the game could resume.

Various reports have indicated that the NBA could restart with all games in the same location, without the presence of fans, a gaming situation that James had originally ruled out.

"If you are in a single isolated destination, whether it is Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us at the best possible opportunity to be safe, not only on the floor but also off the floor, then those conversations will be had. "James said.

"Once this is handled well and people in the upper ranks understand it, if they know we are safe, then we can take the next step. But security is always the most important thing, and then we go from there."

When the season was suspended, James was in the midst of a year promoting him for a possible MVP award, which would be the fifth of his career.

The three-time NBA champion was averaging 25.7 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 league-leading assists, the best attendance figure of his career, which helped him earn his 16th star pick earlier this year.

















James said he is spending part of his time outside of basketball watching over his children while they attend to school work from home.

"I don't know how many other people understand how difficult it is to be a teacher," James said.

"I got it right because I have my own home school (in Akron, Ohio), so I know how difficult it is. But even adding another layer of teaching on the web."

"My thanks (is excellent) for the teachers and tutors who call daily, or weekly, our children across the country, still allow them to learn and still keep them informed about what is happening as they were in the classroom. "

