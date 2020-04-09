LeBron James, optimistic of the NBA return, wants the opportunity to complete the season

LeBron James is optimistic that the coronavirus-hit NBA season may resume, although the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would struggle to find "closure,quot; if the season doesn't end.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 88,500 deaths worldwide and more than 1.5 million confirmed cases.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league will not be able to make any decisions regarding the season until at least May.

When asked how he would feel if the season couldn't end, James, whose Lakers were leading the Western Conference at the time of the postponement, told reporters on Wednesday: "I don't know if I will be able to have any closure." "

Initially against the idea of ​​playing games without fans if and when the season restarts, three-time NBA champion James added: "If there comes a point if we're playing without our fans, we still know that we have Laker loyalists with us. . in spirit

"We know that they will be at home cheering us on, online, on their phones, on their tablets watching us play, so we look forward to bottling that energy that we know we are getting from them."

"Bottle that loyalty you have had not only this year, but also since the Lakers have been in Los Angeles. I hope we can channel that. Channel that energy, channel that focus and bring them with us if we are either in Staples (Downtown). no fans or we're somewhere isolated playing basketball. "

The NBA is reportedly exploring the possibility of holding the entire postseason in Las Vegas. The Lakers had played 63 games in the 82-game regular season when the season stopped.

"I think once (the pandemic is) under control and they allow us to resume some kind of activity, I would love to start the season again," continued James, 35. "I feel like we are in a position where we can go back and start competing for a championship, doing what we love doing again, making our faithful Lakers proud of us, of being back on the floor."

"And if you're in a single isolated destination … if it's Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us at the best possible opportunity to be safe, not just on the floor but also off the floor, then those are They will have conversations. I can only think of one way. "

After a difficult first season in Los Angeles, James had returned to his best bright moment for the Lakers in 2019-20. His performance catapulted him into the mix for a fifth MVP award.

When the NBA suspended his season, James was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

"I can have some satisfaction with what our team has been able to do this year, have a freshman coach (Frank Vogel), a freshman system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing so many new parts to our team. Year," James said.

"Honestly doing the things, like I told you guys all year, I honestly didn't think we'd be able to come together as fast as we did. I thought it would take much longer than that. But I was wrong. I was very wrong about that." .