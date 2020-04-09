LAPD Commander recovers from COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department Commander Cody Palka returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

"I just remember being exhausted," said Palka. "When I was originally infected, we were in the preliminary stages. There was an early discussion about washing hands. We had just started the language on safe distance. We weren't even in mask language at the time. "

Palka, a 34-year veteran of the department, said his symptoms were mild at first.

"Shortness of breath, exhaustion, mild fever, cough," he said.

The Commander quickly tested himself and isolated himself with his wife Catherine.

“My adult college kids stayed with family and friends, and my wife took care of me. As a result, she was also presumed positive based on some symptoms she had. "

Palka said his wife's symptoms were milder. He had a cough, some fatigue, and a sore throat.

Palka's fever briefly worsened, her exhaustion also did, but that stayed longer and so did her shortness of breath.

Palka said she got her results nine days after her initial test.

"The most anxious point was the delay in testing," Palka said. "I created anxiety as to who could have infected and didn't know it."

He said he was more concerned about his older mother-in-law, but she never contracted the virus. About a week later, Palk's health statement was clear.

"I think I am in relatively good health. I subscribe to plant-based nutrition that I have had for many years. I cycle and do many of the department's requirements or suggestions regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle and feel all of this to me. helped to get through this in a healthy way, "he said.

Palka said she didn't know where she got the virus, but the department is still investigating it. So far, about 40 LAPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commander said that he is in contact with a dozen of them and that all are well.