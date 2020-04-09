Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, will be part of a weekly series on mental health in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

WENN / Instar

The new series of Instagram Live titled & # 39; Wanna Talk About It? & # 39; It will also feature other Netflix stars such as Joey King, the actor from & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; Caleb McLaughlin and the star of & # 39; Cheer & # 39; Jerry Harris.

Up News Info –

Actors Joey King, Lana CondorY Noah Centineo They are encouraging fans to prioritize their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic by participating in a new Instagram Live series.

Netflix bosses have joined forces with officials from the social media platform to launch a weekly program, called "Wanna Talk About It?", In which a variety of celebrities and field experts will discuss ways to combat the issues affecting young people in isolation, including loneliness. , anxiety and depression.

Familiar faces from some of Netflix's most popular young adult movies and TV shows will appear, such as "13 reasons why"& # 39; s Ross Butler Y Alisha Boe, Caleb McLaughlin since "Strange things"and reality star" Cheer " Jerry harris.

They will join "To all the boys that I've loved before"Condor and Centineo, and"The kissing booth"actress King.

<br />

"Do you want to talk about that?" It will debut on the official Netflix Instagram account on Thursday (April 9) at 7 p.m. EST, with Centineo and Dr. Ken Duckworth, Medical Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), talking about personal care for the first episode.

The series will run through May 14.