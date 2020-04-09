LaKeith Stanfield shows off a new bald look!

Listens!! If you are like most of us, the quarantine season has your hair, nails, eyebrows and everything else in the middle of madness due to social distancing. This doesn't apply to ladies only, as many men probably miss their barbers more than ever right now. Drink LaKeith Stanfield For example, she showed off a new look today, she shaved her bald hair!

LaKeith turned to Instagram to share that he wanted to shape himself, but then it resulted in him shaving off his entire crop.

"You know I started thinking about this pandemic … everything is going to hell, but I can still see well, so I will line up," he said in his video. "Then I started to think even more, and I thought,quot; why align myself when I could get rid of the entire hairline? "He said as he removed his sweatshirt, revealing his beautiful bald head.

What do you think ladies? Are they here for LaKeith's new bald look?