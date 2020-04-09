Lake Shamineau Floodwater Swallows 37 Homes And Cabins – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (CMI) – When they retired, Ardis and Terry Sandstrom thought they would live a carefree life at Lake Shamineau's dream home.

But then, flooding along the Morrison County lake flooded her home, along with 36 other cabins.

“Our house is now an island. We are totally surrounded by sandbags, ”said Ardis Sandstrom.

"Every day is an hour or two taking care of the sump pumps and plugging the dam holes," said Terry Sandstrom.

The lake is in a container surrounded by forested hills. It has no natural outlet, so for the past eight years the water has risen steadily. Although it has increased another six inches during the winter, there is no disaster assistance available as you might find after other spring flood events.

Because the water has increased steadily, it is difficult to convey the urgency of the disaster. "People don't see it and don't realize how devastating it is to lose their home. They don't see this as a disaster," said Ardis Sandstrom.

Shamineau is three feet above her 100-year-old watermark. While there is a plan to pump water into a nearby sandbox, it has stalled due to financial and regulatory obstacles.

Two linkage proposals have legislative support but are not a priority during a COVID-19 crisis.

That is frustrating for affected homeowners like the Sandstroms. "This is the slowest process and trying to save your home while following each rule is difficult," said Ardis Sandstrom.

Meanwhile, landowners and the municipality are investing money in building roads, levees, and piling up more sandbags. The Sandstroms are grateful for the work of the volunteers who come to help.

They have been praying for the hot, dry weather, which would help some of the water evaporate.

"Hot, dry summer, we'll take it," said Terry Sandstrom.

The Sandstroms have taken refuge in place in a relative's trailer during the COVID-19 emergency.

The pandemic, they believe, will lessen long before the water. Grimly, added Ardis Sandstrom, "we have not expected to return to our home for years."