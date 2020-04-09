LA Galaxy sends a taco truck to feed grocery store employees and healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LA Galaxy and Tacos de Chancho have teamed up to send food trucks to various locations throughout the week to feed those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The two teamed up to feed workers at Northgate Market in Norwalk on Tuesday. All store employees received a free lunch in honor of Taco on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the truck headed to Northridge Hospital to feed hungry health workers.

The truck will be at Curtis Middle School in Carson on Thursday and Stephen M. White Middle School on Friday.