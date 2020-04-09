Kylie Jenner clings to the billionaire title & # 39; Self-Made & # 39; younger for the second year in a row

Instagram

Launching its annual multi-million dollar list, Forbes reveals that the 22-year-old star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; ahead of Norwegian heiress Alexandra Andresen.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner He remains the youngest "self-made" billionaire in the world. After earning the title for the first time in 2019, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has managed to retain her crown for the second year in a row, as Forbes launched its annual list of world billionaires on Tuesday, April 7.

According to the publication, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star led her company to be valued at around $ 1.2 billion after agreeing to sell 51% of her beauty line empire to Coty Inc. for $ 600 million. The deal and the remaining 49% of her company the They rank among just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit wealth.

Joining the 22-year-old reality star and businesswoman on the list of billionaires under 30 are Norwegian heiresses Alexandra Andresen, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spirgel and Stripe co-founder John Collison. Each of them is worth $ 1.1 billion, $ 1.9 billion and $ 3.2 billion respectively.

Kylie built Kylie Cosmetics for the first time in 2014 when she paid an outside company $ 250,000 to produce 15,000 lip kits, which were sold out in a minute at the time. In just one year, the company reached the value of at least $ 900 million.

"I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future," said ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) I previously told Forbes his 2019 title. "But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."

In another article for Interview magazine, Kylie admitted that "she never thought this could happen." She added: "I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but didn't even know what I was getting into. It feels amazing, it's wild, and being the youngest to do so is a blessing. Now I want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I'm passionate about. "

However, one's mother still faced a backlash from others who insisted that she could win the title because of her famous family. "There really is no other word to use that is not self-made because that is the truth," he said. "I didn't get any money from my parents after I was 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a penny is inherited from my bank account … and I'm very proud of that."