Kyle Richards invites Jessica Simpson to join the cast of RHOBH after her hilarious post about being "Housewife of the Year!"

Kyle Richards did not hesitate to invite none other than Jessica Simpson on her show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after the singer posted some fun photos, an older one and a new one, proving she was a "housewife " So is! The RHOBH star played along with the prank and made a hilarious interaction between the two ladies.

Kyle appeared in the comments section of Jessica's most recent post to officially invite her to join the cast of RHOBH!

The publication included a 2003 cover of Rolling Stone magazine that named her "Housewife of the Year,quot;.

The return photo shows the singer in a white tank top, matching underwear, and a pair of hot pink heels, her long hair flowing beautifully while holding a Swifter mop.

Looking at the most recent photo she also attached, Jessica hilariously recreated her cover photo, posing with a Swifter mop one more time, but this time wearing much more casual clothing, such as sweatpants and slippers, and holding other products from cleaning too!

His hair was also in a relaxed style, a headband that kept him away from his face.

In the caption, she wrote, "Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days."

It was a great way to mock ridiculous standards for women who were still being pressured by magazines at the time.

And then came Kyle's comment, which said: Sí Yes! Come join #RHOBH. "

Fans were super excited just thinking about that possibility, even though the RHOBH star was also joking, of course.

Here are some of the reactions Kyle's comment from social media users received: "Oh, that would be awesome!" / "Jess at RHOBH would be EVERYTHING like that." / "Wait, that could be entertaining."

At this time, Jessica hasn't reacted to that invitation yet, but she and her family of five would definitely fit in perfectly!



