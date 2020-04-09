Kodak Black Rants on the new prison transfer: Imma needs me an F * ckin KNIFE!

Rapper Kodak Black gave a long lecture on his pending prison transfer, saying that where they are sending him is not safe.

In the speech, Kodak let his fans know that he would be transferred to Kentucky USP Big Sandy. He said the move is due to a fight that did not start, and that he will need a knife to protect himself in the new facility.

"These people stay Trynna F * ck Me Ova, all this #Coronavirus Sh * t Y Yall Talkin Bout Trynna Charge AN * gga for a fake fight. If everyone is going to charge me DO IT NOW then don't wait until I'm almost at home, "he wrote.

"Heck, so if they were charging me, why would they let me out of the box? On top of that, send me to Kentucky USP Big Sandy, 1,023 miles away from my family after Donald Trump passed the first Step Act that establishes that the BOP is supposed to keep him within 500 miles of his family, "he continued.

"Everyone Kno Big Sandy is the worst penitentiary in BOP besides Hazelton. You guys sent IT down low and they sent Gucci Mane to Terre Haute. Why did the F * ck send Kodak Black to Big Sandy ?! Cuz The Ppl Kno How I'm moving They know I'm no bitch and I'll blow up a little bit, so they send me to the compound where there are only 3 n * ggaz from Florida there, so regardless of who likes they turned their backs on me Imma Need Me AF * ckin KNIFE because I don't know anyone. "

He also claims that he has been beaten and placed in solitary confinement and that prison staff generally treat him poorly. Read the full tirade below.