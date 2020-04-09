Kodak Black Rants on the new prison transfer: Imma needs me an F * ckin KNIFE!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Rapper Kodak Black gave a long lecture on his pending prison transfer, saying that where they are sending him is not safe.

In the speech, Kodak let his fans know that he would be transferred to Kentucky USP Big Sandy. He said the move is due to a fight that did not start, and that he will need a knife to protect himself in the new facility.

"These people stay Trynna F * ck Me Ova, all this #Coronavirus Sh * t Y Yall Talkin Bout Trynna Charge AN * gga for a fake fight. If everyone is going to charge me DO IT NOW then don't wait until I'm almost at home, "he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here