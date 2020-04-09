King Tiger King ’arrives after the Netflix show hosted by Joel McHale – Deadline

the Tiger king The phenomenon will continue. Netflix is ​​expanding its hugely popular docuseries franchise with Tiger king and me a later show presented by Joel McHale, to be released on April 12. It will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. It will be the eighth episode in the series recently sparked by Jeff Lowe.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It has become a pop culture phenomenon since its release on March 20, particularly as many stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix docuseries follow the exploits of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against fellow rival big cat owner Carole Baskin and other charges.

One of the most popular series on television, Tiger king Earned an 88% Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an Audience Score of 87%. The series drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, March 20-29, according to Nielsen, eclipsing season 2 numbers for Strange things, which attracted 31.2 million in its first 10 days.