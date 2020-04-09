Kim Kardashian may be ready for her children to return to school shortly after North West hilariously collides her makeup tutorial

Roommates, by now most parents are probably longing for the days when schools reopen to provide much-needed relief, and Kim Kardashian appears to be a member of the same group. While posting a new quarantine makeup tutorial for her fans on social media, her video was hilariously shocked by her oldest daughter, North West.

If you have children, then you already know how valuable time alone can be, however finding it can be a challenge. Reality star, beauty mogul and future attorney Kim Kardashian clearly knows what this feels like, especially based on her new makeup tutorial she posted on Instagram.

In the video, Kim is giving her fans a quick quarantine-ready makeup tutorial while she's in closing. She begins the video detailing her products and applies them while naming some of her favorites. However, things take a nice turn when her daughter, the only one from the northwest, blocks the tutorial by repeatedly interrupting her mother.

Kim says to North, "Northie … can you go to the other bathroom? I'm trying to do a tutorial, honey." Then she explains how chaotic things have been in the west residence lately, saying "I'm hiding in the guest room, guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids won't leave me alone." North listens to what his mother says and adorably responds, "hey, that's bad."

Kim continues to tell her daughter:

“North, can I do my little tutorial? It's all I want to do, it's a fun little thing for me. "

With a house full of four children, a superstar husband, and running multiple businesses, Kimmy is overburdened with mothers these days!

